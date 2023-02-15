Bishan residents warn public against using path after 'vicious, unprovoked' crow attacks; NParks says they'll trap birds

While waiting for a private-hire vehicle under her HDB block, this Bishan resident was attacked from behind last Sunday (Feb 12) in broad daylight.

The assailant in question? A huge crow, 74-year-old Ng told AsiaOne on Wednesday.

A resident of Block 110 Bishan Street 12 for more than 20 years, the furious retiree shared it was the first time such a "vicious and unprovoked attack" happened to her.

Ng said: "I was just standing still in the car park area, The crow just flew [towards] me and attacked my head.

"It was so sudden and frightening… and it gave me the shock of my life."

While Ng escaped unharmed, she is concerned about the random crow attacks that passers-by in the area have faced over the past week.

On Monday (Feb 13), Stomp reported that a man was attacked by a crow in the same area as Ng.

"I am very worried about the old people and young children who can't run away fast enough", a resident there told the media outlet then.

The crows were also seen attacking 10 people in a space of 20 minutes, Shin Min Daily News reported.

'We can't do anything'

When AsiaOne visited Block 110 Bishan Street 12 on Wednesday (Feb 15), several crows were seen swooping down on unsuspecting passers-by along the footpath.

One resident, surnamed Leong, shared that the bird attacks were not personal, while pointing out that these birds were likely protecting their territory.

Leong, who has been living in Bishan for more than 30 years, said: "What to do? We can't do anything."

Another resident, who was previously attacked by the birds, shared that he does not hold a grudge against them.

"If you were a parent, what would you do to protect your kids?" he asked in Chinese. "They are just chasing us away."

Still reeling from the shock after being attacked, Ng told AsiaOne that she has tried to warn passers-by in the area to be careful of the crows.

"[There are those] wearing earpieces, head down while walking on the road… They don't know what's going on," she said.

"We are the eyes here, and we are telling people to not walk this route here."

NParks: Do not feed the crows

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that they are working with Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to remove nests, prune nearby trees, and conduct crow trapping in the area.

These birds are a "invasive species" here and NParks have been monitoring the area around Block 110 Bishan Street 12 for crow nests since Feb 7, Dr Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management, shared.

"They are particularly protective of their young and may attack when the chicks are in the nest or when they sense that their young are threatened," he said, adding that NParks adopts "a more humane method of trapping and subsequent euthanasia to manage the crow population".

This is to ensure that population control is carried out in a humane and safe manner and does not result in animal cruelty.

"The public can help to mitigate population growth and congregation issues by not feeding birds and disposing of food scraps properly," Loo said.

AsiaOne also observed staff from Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council putting up posters to advise residents against feeding the birds.

But Ng wants the authorities to be "more proactive" in managing the crow issue.

She has suggested putting up signs near pathways at "crow hotspots" to discourage residents from taking these routes.

"All of us took Singapore for granted, yet something like this could happen," Ng said.

AsiaOne has contacted Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for comment.

