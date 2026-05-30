Motorcyclist dies after accident involving trailer along BKE

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) that involved a trailer.

The accident happened at about 9.50am on Friday (May 29) along BKE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), after Dairy Farm Road exit.

Videos posted on social media show a Malaysia-registered motorcycle lying on its side between the two rightmost lanes of the expressway.

The motorcyclist can be seen lying on his back a short distance away from his motorcycle.

Debris was strewn along a 200-metre stretch of road.

Meanwhile, the trailer was seen stopped along the road shoulder with a traffic police officer standing nearby.

At least three Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol cars, two TP motorcycles, and a crime scene investigation van were present at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police added that the 29-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Last year, there were 4,277 accidents involving motorcyclists. Of these, 79 cases were fatal.

[[nid:736833]]

editor@asiaone.com