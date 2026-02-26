149 traffic accident fatalities in 2025; elderly victims account for 75% of pedestrian deaths

The number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and accidents resulting in injuries have continued to rise, said the Traffic Police (TP) in their annual Road Traffic Situation report on Thursday (Feb 26).

There were 147 traffic accidents resulting in fatalities in 2025 compared with 139 such cases in 2024 — a 5.8 per cent increase.

Of these accidents, there were 149 deaths in 2025 compared with 142 deaths in 2024 - a 4.9 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, there were 7,560 traffic accidents resulting in injuries in 2025 compared with 7,053 such cases in 2024 — a 7.2 per cent increase.

Of these accidents, there were 9,955 victims in 2025 compared with 9,342 victims in 2024 — a 6.6 per cent rise.

"This persistent upward trend over the last few years is worrying," said TP.

Motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians continue to be the most vulnerable road user groups, added TP.

Elderly pedestrians

"Accidents involving elderly pedestrians continue to be a significant concern," said TP.

While the elderly make up 12.9 per cent of Singapore's population, they were involved in 75 per cent of all fatal traffic accidents involving pedestrians and also accounted for 27 pedestrian deaths in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians saw an increase of 21.7 per cent — from 203 cases in 2024 to 247 cases in 2025.

The number of fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians surged by 145.5 per cent — from 11 cases in 2024 to 27 cases in 2025.

There were also more elderly pedestrians injured in traffic accidents. There were 193 such victims in 2024 compared with 222 victims in 2025 — a rise of 15 per cent.

Of the number of fatal accidents involving pedestrians who jaywalked, 15 cases in 2025 involved elderly pedestrians, up from seven cases in 2024. In 2025, the elderly accounted for 83.3 per cent of the total number of fatalities involving pedestrians who jaywalked.

Motorcyclists, pillion riders

"Motorcyclists remain disproportionately represented in traffic accidents that result in injuries or fatalities," said TP.

Although motorcycles make up just 15 per cent of Singapore's total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of traffic fatalities.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 6.4 per cent — from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased by 7.4 per cent — from 4,510 victims in 2024 to 4,844 victims in 2025.



However, the number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists decreased by 9.2 per cent — from 87 cases in 2024 to 79 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities decreased by 7.1 per cent — from 85 victims in 2024 to 79 victims in 2025.

Causes of accidents

The most common causes of accidents are a failure to keep a proper lookout (52 per cent), a failure to have adequate control of the vehicle (11 per cent) and changing lanes without due care (seven per cent).

The number of red-light running offences fell by 14.1 per cent — from 29,652 cases in 2024 to 25,462 cases in 2025. But the number of red-light running fatal accidents rose from six cases in 2024 to seven cases in 2025.

The number of red-light running accidents also increased by 27.1 per cent — from 96 cases in 2024 to 122 cases in 2025.

Meanwhile, speeding offences rose by 25.9 per cent — from 201,358 cases in 2024 to 253,550 cases in 2025. But the number of speeding-related accidents fell by 5.9 per cent — from 547 cases in 2024 to 515 cases in 2025.

There was also a 10.9 per cent drop in the number of speeding-related fatal accidents — from 46 cases in 2024 to 41 cases in 2025. The proportion of fatal accidents due to speeding also fell to 27.9 per cent in 2025 from 33.1 per cent in 2024.

For drink-driving, the number of suspects arrested for the offence fell by four per cent — from 1,788 in 2024 to 1,716 in 2025.

The number of drink-driving accidents dropped by six per cent — from 166 cases in 2024 to 156 cases in 2025. And the number of fatal drink-driving accidents remained unchanged, with 12 cases in both 2024 and 2025.

TP to intensify enforcement

TP said it will continue to take a tougher enforcement stance and further intensify enforcement efforts against errant road users, which has led to the detection of more violations in 2025, with a significant increase in speeding violations.

The activation of the speed enforcement function in more red-light cameras will be expanded islandwide, alongside the operationalisation of the mobile Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras from Mar 1.

TP also aims to intensify education and engagement efforts to encourage good road safety habits and culture, especially among elderly pedestrians.

