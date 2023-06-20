Black magic? Hougang resident accuses neighbour of hanging brooms and underwear outside flat to 'curse' him

Last week, a video of a woman cussing and flashing her privates to her neighbour went viral on TikTok, sparking a slew of comments from netizens.

It turns out, the residents of this Hougang flat have been allegedly tormenting their neighbour for years.

The resident, who claims to have been victimised, told Shin Min Daily News that he'd been at loggerheads with his neighbour since he moved into his flat at Block 707 Hougang Ave 2 in 2016.

According to the 41-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Patrick, an elderly couple and their three children live in the unit opposite his. He also said that the female owner of the unit was the one causing trouble.

"She started by throwing leftover food, chicken bones and filthy water outside my door. When I confronted her, she claimed the birds did it.

"Later I realised that one side of several pairs of shoes [of mine] were missing. I even caught her stealing [my shoes] once, so I called the police," said the self-employed man.

After making the police report, Patrick said that their relationship deteriorated further.

Whenever the neighbour saw his mother praying outside their home, she would curse and swear at the elderly woman. Even their maid wasn't spared from the verbal abuse.

"She displayed six or seven brooms outside her unit, and hung underwear and mirrors on them. I asked some of my Chinese friends [about it], and they said she was trying to curse me."

The aggrieved resident also said that he noticed some saliva on the lift buttons, which he suspected was left by the same neighbour. As a result, he only takes the lift from the 12th floor these days.

Spate of bad luck

Although he's not sure if his neighbour's 'curse' worked on him, Patrick told Shin Min that he's been experiencing a lot of bad luck since moving here.

"I feel like things haven't been going well for me, my father doesn't drink or smoke but was diagnosed with lung cancer, my wife divorced me, and even my business closed down during the pandemic."

He also shared that a maid he'd hired previously also quit as she was scared of the neighbour's actions.

When asked about why his neighbour had been targeting him, Patrick admitted that he didn't know the reason.

He said that both sides have tried going to a mediator to resolve their problems, but nothing has worked so far.

"She refuses to come forward, and I don't want to spend money on a lawyer to sue her. I just hope she'll let us off."

When Shin Min visited Patrick's home last Sunday (June 18), a reporter bumped into the neighbour's son. He declined to be interviewed, saying that he has been victimised by his mother's actions.

