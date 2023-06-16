Woman caught on camera deliberately flashing neighbour and hurling insults

Great neighbours are a blessing while terrible neighbours can make your home a living hell.

One woman, with the username Tinaytonay358 took to TikTok to highlight a distressing encounter she had with her neighbour after returning home from church on June 11.

In a video posted on June 14, Tinaytonay358 shared a CCTV footage of her neighbour recording her as she entered her HDB flat at around 2.30pm.

Things quickly escalated when Tinaytonay358 whipped her phone out too to record her neighbour's behaviour.

Within seconds, her neighbour suddenly grabbed her shorts and flashed her private area to Tinaytonay358.

From the 30-second video recorded, Tinaytonay358's neighbour can be heard hurling vulgarities in Hokkien while exposing her private area several times.

Clueless on what made the neighbour behave in such a manner, Tinaytonay358 wrote in her video: 'I didn't do anything."

Netizens were equally shocked by the neighbour's behaviour with many advising Tinaytonay358 to report to the police.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Tinaytonay358

In response to the comments, Tinaytonay358 shared that she has made a police report regarding the incident and that this was not the first time such behaviour was displayed by her neighbour.

She added that such harassment from her neighbour happened every day and shared that the neighbour's husband and daughter are aware of this but did nothing to stop the woman.

Fearing for her neighbour whenever she opens her house door, she said: "I can't even clean my corridor outside."

She didn't indicate which estate this took place at.

Man sabotages neighbour's plants

In a similar vein, a Geylang resident recently caught his elderly neighbour via CCTV destroying his plants placed along HDB corridor flat.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Lin, 50, who lives at Block 68 Geylang Bahru, said some of the plants were uprooted, others had their branches broken and even salt water was poured into the pots, causing the plants to wither and die.

His neighbour, an elderly woman, denied the accusations and instead accused the man of using poor-quality soil for his plants.

Lin said he was confused about the woman’s actions, because his family was on good terms with her, and would exchange greetings on a regular basis.

"I didn't want to damage our neighbourly ties, so I have not confronted the other party," he said.

She also claimed that her own plants had been tampered with, and scolded Lin's family, saying, "Go and die".

