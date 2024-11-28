Bloodstains found at HDB block in Punggol after suspected fight among youths

Some residents in Punggol were startled by the sight of bloodstains at the staircases and void deck on Tuesday (Nov 26) evening.

A fight allegedly broke out among a group of youths at Block 622B Punggol Central at about 8pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A resident surnamed Huang told 8world that he was waiting for the lift when he saw three men and one woman at the void deck.

One of the men was bleeding profusely from the neck, and his blood was dripping onto the floor.

"I got a little nervous because I didn't know what happened to him," said Huang, who estimated the men to be in their 20s.

The resident saw the group walking towards the nearby coffee shop, but did not know where they were headed.

Huang said he's lived in Punggol for 14 years but has not seen anything like this happen before.

A resident, who only wanted to be known as Mrs Ye, told Shin Min that she spotted an ambulance and police cars parked below the block.

Several police officers were also seen walking around the area, before cordoning off a sizable area of the void deck.

"I was heading out to buy something, and I was walking down the stairs when I realised the stairway was blocked. When I came back, I saw that the police also cordoned off one of the two lifts," Mrs Ye said.

She also saw bloodstains between the ground and first floors.

A young man on a stretcher was taken away by an ambulance, she said.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the block at about 11pm on Tuesday night, the police had removed the cordon, but some officers were still conducting investigations on site.

Bloodstains were also spotted inside the lift, outside the units on the 13th to 15th floors, as well as the wall of the staircase between the 13th and 14th floors.

There was also another trail of blood from Block 622B to Block 622A, which spanned about 100m.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said a 22-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they took a person to Changi General Hospital.

