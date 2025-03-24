Blue for seafood, red for meat: Case partners Koufu to have colour-coded price labels at 'cai fan' stalls

Don't be surprised the next time you order from economy rice stalls in Koufu food courts and coffee shops — they will soon feature colour-coded price labels for all their dishes.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and Koufu have partnered to launch colour-coded price labels for their 'cai fan' stalls on Monday (March 24) starting with an outlet in Tengah.

The labels will categorise dishes into groups - meat, seafood, vegetables, and premium items - along with their respective prices.

Seafood dishes will be labelled blue, meat dishes red, and vegetable dishes green. Premium items, indicated with a white label, have handwritten prices on the tags.

The initiative was launched on Monday, March 24, at the Hong Le Mixed Veg Rice stall in Plantation Plaza's Koufu food court by Case president Melvin Yong and Koufu's chief financial officer Chua Sher Lin.

It was witnessed by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

These colour-coded price labels will be implemented across all economy rice stalls operating in 77 Koufu food courts and coffee shops by end-2025.

The price labels for economy rice dishes at Koufu food courts are $2.50 for seafood dishes, $1.50 for meat dishes and $1 for vegetable dishes.

Case president Yong said that many consumers who buy meals from economy rice stalls commonly complain about actual prices of the meal after selecting their dishes.

"The dispute often centred on the ambiguity of the prices of the dishes on display," he explained.

These colour-coded labels would allow consumers to make informed choices and prevent potential disuputes over prices, he added, thanking Koufu for their partnership.

"I hope [this] will lay the groundwork for all economy rice stalls in Singapore to do the same. It is important that we know clearly the price of what we are buying."

Koufu's chief financial officer Chua also said that this partnership will promote price transparency for economy rice stalls.

She stated: "This initiative will benefit both customers by making it easier to understand pricing and choices, and stall operators by promoting fair and clear pricing."

