BlueSG cars converted for longer term rental as car-sharing firm winds down operations

SINGAPORE — Within the next two weeks, the compact electric car used for the BlueSG car-sharing service will be back on the road after the car-sharing service said that it was winding down operations in early August to prepare for a relaunch in 2026.

But instead of being able to be taken out for as short as 30 minutes, the cars, rebranded as "Le Blu Frenchy", will be leased out for between three months and two years from Tribecar, which is another car-sharing platform.

In response to The Straits Times, Keith Kee, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSG, confirmed that the company is in discussion with Tribecar on a "potential sale" of the electric vehicles (EVs) and that the details are still being finalised.

Kee said that the move is intended to extend the life of these cars through Tribecar as a means to "advance the shared goals (between the companies) of reducing carbon emissions and to support Singapore's broader sustainability agenda".

The cars used for the BlueSG service are registered with 10-year certificate of entitlements (COEs).

Kee did not comment on the number of cars involved or when they would be handed over to Tribecar. He also did not say if the Opel Corsa-e, which is a larger five-door hatchback on the BlueSG fleet, will also be sold.

"We will provide updates once the agreement is firmed up," he added.

Adrian Lee, co-founder of Tribecar, told ST on Aug 25 that the rebranded cars are expected to be available to customers within one to two weeks. He said that the cars are undergoing preparation work, which includes checks, restorations and a new coat of paint.

Lee said that interest in leasing the car has been very strong since Tribecar announced it on its Facebook page on Aug 24 and the company is now following up on the enquiries.

The first 10 two-year leases will cost $799 a month, which is $89 off the standard price. Three-month leases, which is the minimum period, costs $958 per month.

The rate by Tribecar seems lower than typical EV rental rates in Singapore, which tend to be above $2,000 per month. These pricier EVs are larger and can travel farther on a single charge than the 130km to 150km range of the ex-BlueSG cars.

Motor insurance is included in the lease. The hirer will be liable to pay up to $7,000 in excess in the event of an accident. Alternatively, the excess can be capped to between $500 and $800 if the hirer pays a higher monthly rental.

Such terms are typical for car rental agreements in Singapore.

Lee did not say how many cars Tribecar will be taking over, but said the company will "likely have a few hundred (units)".

The EVs to be brought to the Tribecar fleet are between two- and five-years-old and have been on the road for between 50,000km to "low-six digit" mileage, said Lee.

As at the end of 2024, BlueSG has 692 cars in Singapore, down from the peak of 791 units in 2022 since the car was introduced in 2017.

