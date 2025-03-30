BMW crash sends tyre flying, injuring man at Jalan Kayu eatery

A car crash along Jalan Kayu left a 55-year-old man injured after a tyre from a BMW reportedly flew into a nearby eatery, striking him.

CCTV footage posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Saturday (March 29) shows the moment the tyre from the BMW crashes into the restaurant's outdoor seating area, hitting a diner sitting there.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident involving two cars along 246 Jalan Kayu, heading toward Sengkang West Avenue at 8.55am on Saturday (March 29).

A 55-year-old man was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A 52-year-old driver suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, police said. He is currently assisting with the police investigation.

Lin, the 50-year-old owner of the BMW, claimed he was trying to overtake the car in front of him when it suddenly turned right, causing the two vehicles to collide, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The driver of the other car said that the BMW suddenly emerged from behind and collided with his vehicle.

Jun, a 51-year-old diner, said he and two friends were chatting while seated at the restaurant's outdoor area. They then saw a tyre fly towards them, striking their friend on his abdomen, reported Shin Min.

The video shows several diners standing up from their seats in shock while a man, who appears to have been hit by a tyre, is seen falling to the ground.

The video later showed the aftermath of the accident, featuring a toppled lamp post, a damaged BMW bonnet, and one of its tyres detached.

