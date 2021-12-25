Body of 68-year-old man found floating in Marina Bay waters on Christmas Day, police investigating

The body of a man was found floating in waters along Marina Bay on Saturday (Dec 25) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 6 Bayfront Avenue, where the ArtScience Museum is located, at about 8.50am.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a body was seen floating in the water. SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the surface of the water."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that they received a call for assistance at 8.25am. They confirmed that the body of a 68 year-old-man was retrieved from the waters.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

In August, a 45-year-old man drowned after taking on a dare from a Facebook group to swim across the Singapore River during the Chinese ghost month. The man, who was known to have a penchant for paranormal challenges, had gone on Facebook Live before jumping into the water.

His body was found the following day by the SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

