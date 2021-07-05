Body of elderly man found in Kallang River

On Saturday (July 3) morning, the body of a 80-year-old man was found in the Kallang River.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they had received a call for assistance at 8.45 am, near Block 63 Kallang Bahru.

Upon arriving at the scene, a dead body was found floating on the surface of the water, and was retrieved.

The person was subsequently pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police told AsiaOne.

Police investigations are ongoing.

