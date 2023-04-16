Body of missing off-duty NSF firefighter retrieved from quarry lake in Pulau Ubin

The body of a national servicemen was found floating in the lake of a quarry in the northern part of Pulau Ubin and retrieved on Sunday (April 16).

The off-duty firefighter — a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman at Tampines Fire Station — had been reported missing since Friday.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 12.33am on Saturday.

At about 1pm on Sunday, a body was seen floating in the waters of Kekek Quarry, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said that its rescuers who were conducting the search in the quarry retrieved the body, and the person was pronounced dead by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, police said they do not suspect foul play.

On Saturday, a Pulau Ubin resident, known only as Mr Wang, 65, told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that he saw a friend of the missing man seeking assistance at about 7pm on Friday in the vicinity of the quarry.

Mr Wang said that the missing man may have gone swimming in the quarry lake and did not carry his mobile phone, according to the man’s family and friends.

According to Mr Wang, it was raining on the island from 5pm to 7pm on Friday and there were pythons and crocodiles in the lake, which can be as deep as 40m.

