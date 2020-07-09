Body recovered by Police Coast Guard day after 3 people fell overboard in waters off Tuas

SINGAPORE - A search and rescue operation is underway in the waters off Tuas after the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed that three people had fallen overboard from a craft.

The Malaysian authorities had informed the MPA at around 8am on Tuesday (July 7) of the incident on a craft approximately 2.1 nautical miles off Tuas.

Following search and rescue (SAR) operations involving two MPA patrol craft, one Police Coast Guard (PCG) craft and one Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) vessel, the MPA received word at around 8.45am on Wednesday that the PCG had sighted a body.

The PCG has since recovered the body, and the authorities are looking into whether the body is one of the people who had fallen overboard.

"The MPA continues to coordinate the SAR operation with PCG and RSN for the other missing persons," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MPA has also been issuing navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout and to report any sightings of the missing persons.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.