Body of Vietnamese single mum, who arrived in Singapore just a week ago, found in Clarke Quay river

The body of a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman was recovered from the Singapore River near Clarke Quay last Friday (April 26).

The woman was identified as Dang Hoang Ly Na, a single mum who had just arrived in Singapore to work a week before her death.

Undertaker Roland Tay, who helped arrange the woman's funeral, told Shin Min Daily News in an article published April 30 that Dang came from a small village in Vietnam.

She was reportedly separated from her husband and had an 11-year-old daughter.

Dang was also the only child in her family and her parents are in their 70s.

Despite having lung problems, she came to Singapore to work in a nightlife establishment so that she could support her family.

Tay told Shin Min that arrangements have been made to repatriate Dang's body back to Vietnam.

"I decided to help because her daughter is still very young. It's a pity, so I decided it would be better that she gets to see her mum for the last time.

"I told Dang's family not to worry about the cost, I'll help to send her body back to her village pro bono."

Tay added that Dang's family member arrived in Singapore on April 29 to retrieve her body.

"After completing the administrative work and embalming, I think she'll be able to return to Vietnam in about two days."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an unnatural death at about 11.15am on April 26.

They found Dang's motionless body and retrieved it from the waters.

Based on preliminary investigations the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

