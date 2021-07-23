Boon Lay Place Food Village closed till Aug 6 after 7 Covid-19 cases found

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said Boon Lay Place Food Village will be closed, after discovering seven Covid-19 cases among both visitors and workers at the market, on Thursday night (July 22).

Cases were detected through investigations into infections that were likely spread from fishmongers who visited the Jurong Fishery Port in order to collect stock to sell at food centres and markets, MOH explained.

The hawker centre, located at Blk 221A Boon Lay Place will be closed to public access for two weeks, starting from Friday.

MOH said the closure was meant to halt the chain of transmission and enable thorough cleaning of the premises.

Free testing for Covid-19 will be provided to members of public who had visited Boon Lay Place Food Village between July 8 and July 22.

On the same day, Singapore recorded a total of 170 Covid-19 cases, of which 162 were locally transmitted and 56 were unlinked.

