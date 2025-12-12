Suspect to be charged over Boon Lay knife attack

The police will charge a 32-year-old man on Saturday (Dec 13) over his suspected involvement in a knife incident along Boon Lay Drive.

The incident, which took place at Block 188 Boon Lay Drive, happened at about 6.55pm on Dec 6.

It resulted in a 58-year-old man reportedly suffering injuries to his back, forearm and forehead.

The alleged assailant was then seen fleeing towards Block 238 Boon Lay Drive.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said in an updated statement on Friday Dec 12 that they have arrested the man.

He will be charged for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

If found guilty of the offence, the man may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive a combination of these punishments.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

