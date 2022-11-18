Bottoms up? The drink Ong Ye Kung chugged at Sembawang kopitiam isn't beer

It's not every day that you catch a minister walking around a coffeeshop, and downing drinks at that.

TikTok user Tony_chai_oe had the fortune of bumping into Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a coffee shop in Sembawang on Thursday (Nov 17) evening, while the latter was attending a getai event in the vicinity.

In an 11-second video, Tony_chai_oe showed Ong chugging a mysterious drink from a glass — which he thought was beer.

"Finished it in one gulp," he wrote in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tony_chai_oe/video/7166538202054954241?_r=1&_t=8XRlEshu6yn&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7166538202054954241

As soon as the video was posted, netizens began to chime in, taking guesses as to what beverage the Health Minister was downing.

For the most part, they disagreed with Tony_chai_oe, saying that he was most probably drinking kopi.

However, one did suggest that he could be drinking Guinness Stout.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Unfortunately, none of their answers hit the mark.

An AsiaOne reader who was at the coffee shop then revealed that the minister was actually chugging a mug of teh-O.

Ong Ye Kung greeting residents at a coffee shop in Sembawang. PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

Well, Minister Ong isn't the only one who enjoys an honest cup of teh.

Back in 2020, Workers' Party member Nicole Seah also shared in a Facebook video that her go-to beverage is teh-C-kosong.

In fact, she loves it so much that she makes it at home with her own tea dust. "My family says that if I don't have teh-C kosong, I get a bit cranky," she added.

ALSO READ: Ong Ye Kung vs Tan Chuan-Jin: Who will emerge as winner in this Muay Thai match?

claudiatan@asiaone.com