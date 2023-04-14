'Bought some milk and cockroaches': Woman finds 2 roaches in package of canned milk

When one buys canned drinks, one does not expect to find a cockroach around it.

Or so one TikTok user thought.

But flying in the face of that expectation was not one, but two of those dreaded insects.

In a video posted on April 5, user Thepotatoblob shared how she'd opened a package containing six cans of a sweetened milk drink when a "big phat [sic] cockroach appeared".

"When taking them out [of the plastic packaging] to keep in the fridge, I noticed the base was like shit-stained," the user wrote.

That was when she saw the cockroach inside the plastic wrapping.

After a short battle with the help of a net and fly swatter, the offensive roach was killed. "Me vs cockroach: 1-0," she wrote.

The episode didn't end there, however.

After hearing "some noise" emerging from what was left of the plastic package, the user went to "double-check".

Lo and behold, another one of those six-legged critters could be seen hiding beneath the remaining can of milk.

The second roach, of course, met its end as well.

Thepotatoblob shared that she went back to the shop to get the cans exchanged, as she didn't want to put "these shit-filled ones into the fridge".

But while peering into another package at the shop, she made a horrifying discovery of "two big ones in there".

That's right, two cockroaches could be seen trapped within the plastic packaging, along with the cans of milk.

As a parting shot, the user wrote: "Gentle reminder to all, check before buying, wash your cans."

AsiaOne has reached out to the TikTok user for more information.

Commenters to her video were undoubtedly horrified by the footage, with many sharing that they "would have cried".

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Thepotatoblob

Several demanded to know where she'd bought the cans of milk from, but the user shared that she didn't want "to expose the shop's name".

However, she did reveal that the shop is located "somewhere in Bukit Batok".

One popular comment read: "I'm starting to think that all the packaging comes with a pair of cockroaches."

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Thepotatoblob

