'Box not even half-full': Man in disbelief over measly portion of $4.20 chicken rice from Tampines coffee shop

A customer was left unsatisfied after his $4.20 chicken rice was "one-fifth filled with rice, with a few slices of meat".

Expressing his unhappiness on Reddit on Monday (Jan 22), the customer who goes by the username, dimethylpolysiloxane, shared that he bought the packet of chicken rice from Broadway Coffeeshop located at Tampines North Drive.

Expecting a reasonable serving size for the price paid, dimethylpolysiloxane was taken aback when he saw the meagre portion of the chicken rice.

"Bought my first take out in 2024, I know GST rose by 1 per cent, but the amount decreased by 40 per cent!"

Sharing an image of the chicken rice served, dimethylpolysiloxane wrote that the meal could be finished in three spoonfuls.

"I understand prices will increase due to inflation but your portion went from 100 to 50? The styrofoam box not even half full of rice," he wrote.

Netizens flooded the comments section of the post, equally appalled by the serving size of the $4.20 chicken rice.

A Redditor even wrote: "Looks like secondary school canteen stall's chicken rice."

Others, meanwhile, suggested alternative places where one could get affordable chicken rice.

On the other hand, a Redditor commented that the stall might have made a mistake with the serving size of the chicken rice.

In response to the comments, dimethylpolysiloxane said that he didn't want to confront the staff as he only realised the serving size when he reached home.

"I'm in a new estate so the nearest store is like 10-15 mins walk away. To and fro is 30 mins," he added.

AsiaOne has reached out to dimethylpolysiloxane for comment.

