'Not even enough for a kid': Customer complains about 'pathetic' chicken rice portion from Al-Azhar

$4.80 for a "pathetic portion of rice and chicken".

That's the complaint of one customer who patronised Al-Azhar Geylang Serai, located along Geylang Road, and bought a box of chicken rice.

Indeed, based on a post published on Sunday (April 2) to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, photos of the plastic container showed it to be only one-third filled.

"For this price, I don't think it's worth it," complained the customer, Rahamathu Nissa. "The portion is not enough for a kid, how can it be enough for an adult?"

Expressing disappointment with the restaurant's service and standard, Rahamathu said that despite making several calls to the outlet, no one picked up.

Many netizens who commented on the post also commiserated with Rahamathu's disappointment and shared similar experiences.

"Did someone steal your chicken? How come the chicken rice looks like someone has eaten some? The portion is pathetic," agreed one commenter.

"The person who packed [the order] for you is one kind too," wrote another user.

Considering that it is Ramadan, one person thought that it was an inconsiderate move on the eatery's part to give so little food for Muslims to break their fast.

"Some of our friends are fasting, they buy food from them for their iftar and they can provide such ridiculous portion… please be considerate," he wrote.

However, another customer who'd gotten a fair portion suggested that it could be a one-off incident.

In an update to the Facebook post on Tuesday, Rahamathu wrote: "The person in charge called me and will compensate me with the chicken rice."

This isn't the first time customers have complained of shrinking portions from eateries here, in the wake of rising food costs.

Last July, one customer cried foul after paying $5.40 for a plate of economy rice from a food court. What the customer was most unhappy with, was the piece of pork chop that was "as small as the size of a spoon".

More recently in February, one diner at a Japanese coffeeshop stall was shocked to receive a "tiny" sliver of eel in their pork and unagi bento set which cost $7.

