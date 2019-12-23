Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A single click of her tongue was all it took to start a brawl in the middle of a supermarket in Clementi Mall.

Shoppers stumbled across an unusual scene on Saturday morning (Dec 21) after two women and a teen got into a fight.

Apparently unhappy that a woman had tutted at him for blocking her way, the 14-year-old boy turned around to spew a string of Hokkien expletives at her, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

His foul language and poor attitude also angered the woman's daughter who gave him a slap.

Already agitated, the slap only served to further incense the boy, causing him to surge towards the pair and try to hit them.

In an attempt at mediation, a middle-aged man who happened to pass by tried to step between both parties. Instead, the boy turned his attack towards him.

Despite being shoved at over 10 times, the man continued to shield the women by repeatedly holding the teen back whenever he pushed forward, all whilst persuading him to stop.

In one of the videos a witness shared with the newspaper, the boy nearly succeeded in breaking past the man, only to be pushed away by yet another male passer-by. 

Another clip showed the teen sitting on the floor with the man squatting next to him until the police arrived. Before the clip ended, a round of applause was heard, supposedly to thank the man for successfully defusing the situation. 

Police arrived on the scene soon after the altercation, a witness told the Chinese evening daily.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 9.29 am and they are looking into a case of causing hurt.

The teenager has since been taken to the National University Hospital for treatment while investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested

rainercheung@asiaone.com

