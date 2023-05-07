Boy, 2, suffers cut on face after getting knocked down by delivery rider; mum worries scar may be permanent

A mother saw red after her toddler was knocked over by a delivery rider on a personal mobility aid (PMA).

The two-year-old suffered a cut near his nose as a result. What angered her further, however, was the rider's attitude.

The incident occurred on Thursday (May 4) at about 6.15pm, along Bukit Batok Ave 8, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The boy's 35-year-old mother, identified as Sue, told the paper that she was on the way back home with her son after doing some shopping.

"My son was walking in front of me while I carried the bags and followed behind," said Sue, describing how she had turned around after hearing a noise behind her.

"Just as I turned my head, the delivery rider passed me by and ended up colliding with my son," said Sue.

Sue immediately ran forward to comfort her son. Instead of expressing remorse however, the female delivery rider was adamant that it was Sue's son who couldn't walk properly and caused the accident.

The woman did not appear to care about her son's injury and left without apologising, said Sue.

Sue, who works in customer service, told the Chinese daily that as her son is only two, it is expected that he would be wobbly on his feet. However, as they were walking on the pavement, the delivery rider should have slowed down.

She added that her son suffered a cut on his nose as a result of the accident and could not stop crying.

"Although he seems fine now, but he still has lingering fears from the incident and needs us to comfort him," said Sue.

She also worries that the injury will leave a permanent scar on his face.

Incensed by the rider's behaviour and attitude, Sue had posted about the incident on social media, hoping to get a response from her.

Following the post, netizens began providing Sue with information on the rider, including her photos. Sue shared that she recognised the rider as she'd seen her in the neighbourhood.

That night, the rider contacted Sue privately, requesting for the post to be taken down.

"But my husband insisted that she apologise to us in person," Sue told Shin Min, sharing that the rider had messaged her at about 11pm that evening.

When Sue took her son to see a doctor the next day, the rider turned up at the clinic to apologise. She also handed Sue $130 for the medical bill. In return, Sue agreed to delete her social media post.

Sue added of the rider: "Although she was riding a PMA, she wasn't handicapped. She could move about with no problems when I saw her."

