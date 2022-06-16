'So painful I couldn't sleep': Woman in Chai Chee punched 5 times after shouting 'oi' at fellow delivery rider

The only things delivered during this confrontation were punches and pain.

At around 7pm on Tuesday (June 14), a short verbal exchange between two food delivery riders at the carpark of block 36 Chai Chee Avenue got violent when one rider allegedly attacked the other 48-year-old female food rider, leaving the left side of her face swollen, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday (June 15).

The victim, Shen Muzhi, received multiple injuries to her face.

Her left eye was bruised and swollen along with the entire left side of her face. Her nasal bone was also fractured, lower front teeth cracked and her lips were left bleeding after the incident.

"It was so painful I couldn't sleep all night," Shen told Shin Min Daily News. "Today I found out that it also hurts when I chew."

Recounting the incident, Shen explained that she had first encountered the alleged attacker when she was entering the open-air carpark at block 36 Chai Chee Avenue and was almost rammed into by the man's e-bike.

The carpark gantry of block 36 Chai Chee Avenue, where Shen first met the alleged attacker.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps

Startled, she shouted at the man "oi" but before she heard his response she moved off to continue her delivery at a HDB block nearby.

It took her three minutes to complete her task, Shen told Shin Min Daily News, and she returned downstairs after delivering the food only to find the man waiting for her below that block.

"He then asked me angrily 'why did you [shout at me]'," Shen said, "but before I could explain he punched my left cheek."

Shen added that the alleged attacker was much taller than her and she was unable to defend herself even though she wanted to.

The assault continued for two minutes where he allegedly punched her five times, Shen told Shin Min Daily News, and the alleged perpetrator quietly left after that.

Shen was left bruised and beaten on the ground and it took her some time before she felt well enough to contact the police.

She was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance to receive treatment for her injuries.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, a police spokesperson said that they were alerted to this incident at about 7pm that evening.

"A 48-year-old woman was conscious when conveyed to the hospital," the spokesperson said, adding that police investigations are ongoing.

Because of this incident, Shen said that she was unable to continue working for at least a week, resulting in a loss of income of approximately $1,000.

"I hope this man can be brought to justice with haste," Shen added. "He's so intolerable that even if he apologised to me, I don't think I would be able to accept it."

Shen also told Shin Min Daily News that she had been working in food delivery for the past four years and while she's had her share of verbal confrontations, this is the first time things have gotten physical.

