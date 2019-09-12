Boy, 8, suffers cut while playing at Jewel Changi maze

The boy suffered a cut above his right eye which did not require stitches, and his glasses were cracked.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Adeline Tan
The New Paper

An eight-year-old boy sustained a cut above his right eye while playing at the Mirror Maze attraction in Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park on Wednesday last week.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the boy's family are from Malaysia and had landed in Singapore after their holiday in Thailand.

They wanted to have dinner before going back to Johor Baru.

His mother, Ms Wen Meiqing, 40, told Shin Min that she and her husband had taken their two sons, aged 10 and eight, to Canopy Park. But she soon lost sight of her younger child as he was excited and was running around in the maze.

"Not long later, I heard him shout. When I found him, he was already injured and his glasses were cracked. There was also blood on his shirt and on the floor."

The staff tried to administer medical aid to the boy, but the wound did not stop bleeding as the cut was deep, Ms Wen told Shin Min.

The staff later advised her to take him to a doctor. The boy did not need stitches. The family chalked up about $250 in medical expenses.

METAL POLES

She said: "My son is young and was not able to tell me what happened, but I believe he might have knocked into the mirror or one of the metal poles in the maze.

"This is not the first time someone got hurt in the maze. Based on my observation, the metal poles were not padded with cushions. The incident spoiled our mood."

A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport Development said all visitors are required to go through a safety briefing before entering the attraction, and a guide stick is also given to visitors to use in the maze.

She said: "At Jewel Changi Airport, it is our topmost priority for guests to play and enjoy our facilities in optimal conditions.

"Jewel's guest relations team has been in touch with the boy's family and following up closely with them on the incident."

In June this year, a 14-year-old girl who was playing at the same attraction suffered a cut on her face that required nine stitches. The girl had been playing in the maze with five other children when the incident occurred.

She was taken to a clinic in Terminal 3 and then referred to a hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Parent's guide to safe fun at Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

