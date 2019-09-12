Boy, 8, suffers cut while playing at Jewel Changi maze

An eight-year-old boy sustained a cut above his right eye while playing at the Mirror Maze attraction in Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park on Wednesday last week.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the boy's family are from Malaysia and had landed in Singapore after their holiday in Thailand.

They wanted to have dinner before going back to Johor Baru.

His mother, Ms Wen Meiqing, 40, told Shin Min that she and her husband had taken their two sons, aged 10 and eight, to Canopy Park. But she soon lost sight of her younger child as he was excited and was running around in the maze.

"Not long later, I heard him shout. When I found him, he was already injured and his glasses were cracked. There was also blood on his shirt and on the floor."