Boy, 9, has kidney removed after falling at Bukit Batok playground

A nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after falling from the monkey bars at a playground in Bukit Batok, resulting in the removal of one of his kidneys.

According to Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (June 24), the incident occurred on June 20 at around 6pm at a playground beside Block 443D, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

Speaking to Shin Min reporters, the boy's father, Liu Zhiyuan (transliteration), said his son was playing with about four to five other children when he fell from the monkey bars, hitting his abdomen on a plastic divider.

The monkey bar from which the boy fell was about 1.8 metres high, according to Shin Min.

The 46-year-old air-conditioning technician added that his son, Liu Junwen (transliteration), came home crying and complaining of pain, with no visible external injuries except for a noticeably pale face.

The situation escalated when Liu's wife, Zheng Meiyan (transliteration), 38, noticed their son was urinating blood while showering him.

Realising the seriousness of the condition, the couple rushed him to the hospital around 9 pm that same evening.

Zheng told Shin Min that subsequent X-ray scans confirmed that her son's right kidney was severely ruptured, and that immediate surgery was necessary as the injury was potentially life-threatening.

An operation lasting three to four hours was carried out at midnight on June 21, during which doctors discovered a 10-centimetre rupture in the boy's kidney, which had to be removed.

Currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at National University Hospital, the boy is unable to eat solid food and is being fed through a feeding tube.

Zheng added that the boy would have to remain under observation for another two days.

Liu said he did not expect his son's injury to be so serious and hoped their experience will serve as a cautionary tale for other parents.

"I never imagined something like this could happen... Hopefully this incident will remind other parents that it's still best to have an adult present when children are playing," said Liu.

As the sole breadwinner of a family of five, Liu told the Chinese daily that aside from the mounting medical expenses which he estimated to hit a five-figure sum, he is worried about possible long-term complications that may affect his son's daily life.

Parents reminded to supervise children at playgrounds

Last year on Dec 24, a two-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck on the head by a falling object while playing at a playground in Sengkang.

The toddler was left with a 1cm by 1.2cm head wound that had to be sealed with tissue adhesive.

According to HealthHub Singapore, parents are reminded to keep watch of their children while they play at the playground and to ensure that the equipment is safe and suitable for their kids.

Parents are also advised to teach their children to be cautious when playing, to prevent potential hazards and reduce the risk of injuries.

