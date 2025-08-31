Boy found dead in waters off East Coast Park

The body of a boy was recovered from the waters near East Coast Park on Saturday (Aug 30).

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 9.55pm and spotted the boy's body floating in the water upon arrival.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers brought the boy ashore and subsequently pronounced him dead onsite.

According to the police, preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play.

"Out of respect for the family, members of the public are advised not to share any videos or images of the deceased," they added.

11-year-old reported missing

An 11-year-old boy with special needs, Muhammad Hairil Muhammad Effendi, was reported missing on Friday.

According to a press release by the police on the same day, Hairil was last seen near Block 29 Marine Crescent at around 11.05am, having left home barefoot and shirtless.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police to determine whether the two cases are linked.

