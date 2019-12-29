Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PMD and a pedestrian near the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
PHOTO: ST Reader
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an accident with a personal mobility device (PMD) on Sunday (Dec 29).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PMD and a pedestrian at 10 Bayfront Avenue, near the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, at about 12.45 am.

Photos of the accident, taken by an ST reader, show a crowd gathered on a footpath outside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, near the waterfront. 

The six-year-old boy was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who was riding the PMD, was subsequently arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

