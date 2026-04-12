Brisk walking movement launched in Sembawang to turn residents' health around

Residents in Sembawang Central can stay healthy by walking more while earning Healthpoints on their Healthy 365 app under the Let's Jalan brisk walking movement launched on Sunday (April 12).

The movement, announced by Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung, is part of initiatives to encourage active living and improve the health of residents in the north of Singapore.

During the Ministry of Health's Committee of Supply debates in March, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam revealed that the ministry's data shows residents in the north region engage in less physical activity.

It was also revealed that the prevalence of chronic illnesses there, such as diabetes and hypertension, is higher than the national average.

Speaking to the media at the launch, Ong who is also Minister for Health, said the Health Promotion Board's data show that residents in the north have a median weekly physical activity duration of 100 minutes, lower than the 120 minutes in Singapore.

He joined some 500 residents in a mass brisk walk activity at Bukit Canberra to kick off the movement — a joint effort between the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and People's Association (PA), with SportSG and Active Ageing Centres (AACs) — to encourage residents to come together, set up brisk walking clubs, and help residents to begin and sustain regular physical activity.

In a joint media release on Sunday, HPB and PA said brisk walking is a high accessible aerobic activity that can improve cardiorespiratory fitness, reduce the risk of chronic conditions, improve mental health, and lower the risk of dementia.

To enhance the accessibility of activities, PA will also coordinate among its Residents' Networks and AACs to allow Sembawang Central residents to join activities organised by any of the seven brisk walking clubs there.

HPB will also introduce a new wayfinding feature on its Healthy 365 app, to be rolled out from June, for residents in Woodlands and Sembawang Central. It will include location maps of fitness corners, parks, walking routes such as part connectors and heritage trails, along with lifestyle tips.

Residents can earn Healthpoints when they use the feature to start exploring spaces and facilities while keeping active and staying healthy.

Explaining why brisk walking was chosen, Ong said: "Brisk walking is the simplest, lowest entry exercise for most people, especially seniors. You don't need equipment, you don't need a gym, you don't need a subscription. You can do it alone."

He hopes the movement will proliferate and become "part of life" for all Singaporeans.

"I hope this is the start of a big movement where brisk walking becomes part and parcel of the life of a senior, to keep ourselves healthy.

"I hope this is a success, and the lessons we learn — what works, what doesn't work — can be spread to other parts of the country, so that walking becomes a part of life for all Singaporeans," Ong said.

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