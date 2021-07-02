Briton filmed not wearing mask on MRT train turns up at court without mask on

Briton Benjamin Glynn appeared in a district court on Friday (July 2) and was handed three charges including one for harassment after he was previously filmed not wearing a mask in an MRT train last month.

The 39-year-old faces one charge for an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and another charge of being a public nuisance.

Glynn first arrived at the State Courts building without a mask on but eventually wore one after being instructed by a security officer, according to The Straits Times.

In the infamous viral video from May, he can be heard explaining his beliefs on masks. "I'm very religious... I hate seeing uncles, granddads with a mask on," he said.

Another sovereign who refused to wear mask on MRT towards Redhill last night. What shall we do to these people? Posted by Keefe Chan on Friday, May 7, 2021

The man who recorded the video said Glynn had earlier tried to convince an old man to take his mask off.

Soon after, he rejected a mask being offered to him by a fellow commuter and a woman is seen leaving her seat as he sits beside her.

The police told media that the Briton allegedly declared – in the train on May 7 – he would never wear a face mask.

They added that when officers went to his home a couple days later, he allegedly threatened to "knock them down".

Glynn's pretrial conference is set for July 23, and now he is out on bail of $5,000. If he is convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, he can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months.

Furthermore, if convicted of harassment, he can be jailed up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

