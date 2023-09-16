'Bro, dangerous ah': Driver and cyclist lock horns in middle of road, netizens discuss who's in the wrong

It takes two hands to clap.

And on Friday (Sept 15) morning at Bidadari Park Road, two men were seen giving each other an earful while standing in the middle of the road.

Just moments before, one of the two men was cycling on the road with his e-bike and the other, a driver, began honking his vehicle.

The road rage from both parties started and the altercation was filmed on the driver's dashboard camera.

A minute-long clip was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV later that day.

The cyclist, who was riding without a helmet, was scooting down the leftmost lane of a two-lane road before being honked at multiple times by the driver.

In response, the cyclist halted to a stop before asking the driver to come out of his vehicle.

"Bro, dangerous ah bro," the driver said.

Tensions rose as both men continued to get more and more agitated at each other.

It wasn't long before the driver got out of his car and the duo went back-and-forth at each other, with hands flailing in an accusatory manner.

After a few verbal jabs, the driver threatened to call the police.

The police confirmed with AsiaOne that they were not alerted to this incident.

In the comments section, netizens were in deep discussion as to which party was in the wrong.

There were those who suggested that the driver shouldn't be bothered about the e-bike on the road at all.

"Traffic is so light yet, instead of overtaking, camcar decided to stay in the slow lane to pick a fight," one comment read.

However, some netizens felt like it was right for the driver to intervene, given that the cyclist was in the wrong.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) allows for the use of e-bikes, or Power-assisted Bicycle (PAB), on roads.

In its guidelines for riding on roads, LTA noted that cyclists and PAB riders should always ride as close as practicable to the left-hand edge of roads.

Cyclists and PAB riders are also encouraged to always use bicycle lanes when available.

ALSO READ: 'Attempted murder': Driver tries to knock down motorcyclist over lane-changing

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.