'Attempted murder': Driver tries to knock down motorcyclist over lane-changing

Simple traffic offence or attempted murder?

A video capturing an altercation between a driver and a motorcyclist left netizens wondering if it could be the latter.

The video shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante yesterday (Aug 12) showed the driver deliberately trying to knock down a motorcycle with their car after becoming upset with the motorcyclist.

The driver can be seen trying to change lanes near a traffic junction at Pasir Panjang Road, when it was blocked by the motorcyclist's lane-change.

After the rider signalled something to the driver, the Honda Shuttle sped up to the motorcyclist, giving the latter a few pushes to the side in the show of road rage.

According to the video's caption, the incident took place on Aug 10 at 8.47am.

Netizens were quick to jump in on the driver's outrageous act with most labelling the altercation as "attempted murder" and "assault with a deadly weapon".

While most netizens blamed the driver, some suggested the rider had a part to play in the incident. One netizen speculated that the rider had given the "middle finger" to the driver, resulting in the following attack.

Others claimed the rider bullied the driver first, making the "attempted murder" totally deserved.

In April this year, a video uploaded to Facebook by SG Road Vigilante showed a cyclist punching a driver repeatedly through the driver seat's window.

While the reason behind the attack is unknown, netizens condemned the cyclist for fighting in the middle of the road.

