Road rage: Angry cyclist filmed repeatedly punching driver at Bukit Batok

A video of an enraged cyclist repeatedly punching a driver at a traffic junction in Bukit Batok has been making its rounds on social media, leaving netizens wondering what caused the scuffle.

The 49-second video was uploaded onto Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (April 18), which shows the furious cyclist reaching into the driver's window to deliver blows to the driver of a white Nissan.

According to the video's caption, the altercation took place at about 3pm.

Later in the clip, a man in a white T-shirt scuttles towards the duo and manages to halt the fight by pulling the enraged cyclist back.

It is not known what triggered this attacker.

The video has since racked up over 63,000 views, with netizens condemning the cyclist for fighting in the middle of the road.

Others commended the other driver for helping to stop the fight.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

Penalties relating to road rage

According to Singapore Legal Advice, road rage is defined as "an incidence of violence perpetrated by road users", and usually happens when a driver, or passenger alights from their vehicle "with the intention to harm each other in a moment of anger".

However, it is not necessary for harm to be committed for the incident to be considered road rage.

And while there is no specific law in relation to road rage here, it is possible for individuals in a road rage case to be charged with other criminal offences including voluntarily causing hurt and mischief.

Man knocked out in road rage incident

In March this year, an incident of road rage resulted in a man getting knocked out cold along the side of a road.

A video of the incident was posted on Singapore Incidents' Instagram page, with the caption: "Road rage, uncle got hammered after swearing."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cplv7JxAR-U/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=325f4ffb-f04c-44e8-942c-3dff8e292de2

Shortly after the man was knocked out, other concerned passers-by came to assist him. Paramedics and the police were also seen in the video.

ALSO READ: Drivers and passengers of 2 cars filmed fighting each other on Still Rd

claudiatan@asiaone.com