Sucker punch: Man knocked out cold in apparent road rage incident

Driving on the road can sometimes bring out the ugly side of people.

And in one recent kerfuffle, a man was knocked out cold on the ground in an apparent road rage incident.

This incident was shared on the Instagram account Singapore_incidents on Friday (March 10).

"Road rage, uncle got hammered after swearing," said the video caption.

It is not immediately clear in the video when and where the incident took place and what caused it.

In the video, a man wearing a blue shirt is seen lying on the road next to a white car, with several concerned people attending to him.

A woman in white is seen tugging at the shirt of another elderly man close by before rushing over to attend to the man lying on the road.

She later whips out her phone and points it in the direction of the elderly man while gesturing, seemingly taking a picture or video of him.

After which, she rushes back to attend to the man on the ground.

Later in the video, the elderly man, who seems visibly agitated, is seen pointing angrily in the direction of the man lying on the ground while another man and a woman hold him back.

The elderly man tries to break free from their grasp and starts shouting inaudibly.

By this time, someone has taken out a green umbrella to provide shade for the man lying on the ground.

Other bystanders have also gathered around the man on the ground and seem to be in discussion.

One man later reaches out to the man on the ground – who by this time appears to be conscious and sitting upright – seemingly to check on his condition. It is unclear how they are related to him.

Afterwards, paramedics arrive and can be seen coming to the aid of the man on the ground. The police are also at the scene.

AsiaOne has reached out to Singapore_incidents and the police for more details.

Drivers and passengers fight on Still Road

In February, a fight broke out along Still Road, which resulted in one driver trading blows with another.

A video of the incident showed the driver of one car running towards a black car some distance behind him.

He then pummels the passenger side of the black car as it inches forward.

A woman later joins in the attack by whacking the moving black car with an object that looks like an umbrella. Another woman in jeans also yells at the moving car.

Eventually, the driver of the black car stops his vehicle and exits the car, and both drivers exchange punches.

ALSO READ: Driver slaps and throws woman to the ground for kicking his car; some netizens say she deserves it

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.