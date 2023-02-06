Drivers and passengers of 2 cars filmed fighting each other on Still Rd

SINGAPORE — The police are investigating an altercation involving four people in Still Road which resulted in one driver trading blows with another driver.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Sunday (Feb 5) that a police report has been lodged.

This comes after footage of the scuffle was posted on Saturday on social media platform TikTok.

The nearly one-minute-long video begins with a barefoot man in a red T-shirt springing from the driver seat of his car by the side of the road and running towards a black car some distance behind him.

After stopping to slip on his footwear, the man pummels the passenger side of the black car as it pulls up alongside him and continues to inch forward.

A woman then joins in the attack by whacking the moving car with a yellow object that looks like an umbrella, while another woman clad in T-shirt and jeans yells at the moving vehicle.

The driver of the black car eventually stops his vehicle, exits and starts exchanging punches with the man.

The woman holding the yellow object repeatedly beats the driver of the black car amid shouting.

At one point, the man stumbles and falls onto the road, but gets up and continues to exchange blows with the driver.

Those convicted of affray may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

