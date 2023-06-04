Caught on camera: Cyclist hangs on bonnet of car as it moves off

A longer clip showing the full altercation between a cyclist and a driver has emerged online, a day after a shorter, 12-second video of the incident went viral.

The initial video which surfaced on Saturday (June 3) had simply showed the female cyclist - dressed in yellow and wearing a blue helmet - jumping on the bonnet of the grey Suzuki Swift as the driver moves off along East Coast Road.

The clip published on the Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road Facebook page has since amassed over 400 comments, with commenters perplexed as to what had triggered the incident.

In a 39-second video published by the same account on Sunday, the woman and the driver, also female, were seen engaged in an argument prior to the dramatic turn of events.

The car and the cyclist appeared to hog the middle-lane of the three-lane carriageway as fellow drivers annoyed by the hold-up could be heard sounding their horns.

Moments later, the cyclist is seen speaking loudly over the phone and gesturing towards the driver, now back in her seat with the door closed.

However as the car appears to suddenly move off, the cyclist immediately jumps onto the vehicle, holding onto the bonnet as the car crosses the junction in the direction of i12 Katong mall.

Captions to the video added that the cyclist was "screaming while banging on the window screen".

"Driver turned into the i12 drop-off and the drama ended here from my POV (point of view)."

It is not clear from the video if the cyclist was still on the car at that point.

One commenter who claimed to be at the scene shared that the cyclist had been arguing with the driver for "cutting her [lane] during a turn".

"But driving towards her is a bad idea… good luck driver," he added, with others chiming in that no matter the reason, the driver would be in the wrong.

Some however, felt that the cyclist was the aggressor in the situation.

Others expressed that the incident appeared to be a scene right out of a Hollywood movie.

In comments to the latest clip which surfaced, many also expressed surprise that the driver turned out to be a woman.

When contacted, a police spokesperson told AsiaOne that a call for assistance was received on June 2 at about 3.20pm.

"Two women, aged 31 and 49, are assisting with investigations into a case of rash act," said the spokesperson, adding that no injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to a lawyer interviewed by 8world, the actions of both parties appear to violate traffic laws which may constitute criminal offences. Besides the possible offence of reckless driving on the part of the driver, the lawyer added that the cyclist could also be found guilty of contravening laws against public order.

