Brrr-ing it on: Temperatures to dip to 23 deg C in December

SINGAPORE — The wet weather is set to continue for the rest of December, with moderate to heavy rain in the afternoon expected and the mercury dipping to around 23 deg C on some days.

The wet phase of the north-east monsoon is expected to continue into January 2023, said the weatherman on Friday (Dec 16).

On some days over the rest of December, showers may extend into the evening. The total rainfall for the month, however, is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Stronger northerly winds over Singapore and the region could bring windy conditions with occasional rain on two or three days, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in its fortnightly update.

Temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 32 deg C are expected on most days, and around 33 deg C on two or three days. A few wet days could see the temperature dipping to around 23 deg C.

After a wet January, the month of February and the first half of March 2023 are forecast to be drier as the monsoon shifts into its dry phase, the MSS said.

On Wednesday, some parts of the island saw temperatures falling to 24 deg C. People were spotted wearing sweaters and jackets in places such as Bedok, Orchard Road and Toa Payoh.

Cooler temperatures were felt in the first half of December due to the rainy weather. Most days saw temperatures dipping to 24 deg C or less, with the lowest of 22.2 deg C recorded in Jurong West on Dec 3.

