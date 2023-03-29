'BTO flats' for chickens? Public art at Tanjong Pagar park amuses Singaporeans

Is this public art the key to resolving a 'fowl' issue?

A TikTok video by Shay.mless on Tuesday (March 28) showed several miniature flats, including one with transparent walls, in Everton Park.

Upon closer inspection, several chickens can be seen peering out of the window.

While these are just part of an art installation, Shay.mless was amused that public housing here can truly be for everyone – including the jungle fowls in the area.

"Chickens can now BTO too," he quipped in the video which has since garnered more than 200,000 views and 21,000 likes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@shay.mless/video/7215212871154797826

This installation appears to be an art piece titled Everfowl Estate by visual artist Diva Agar.

It is one of seven artworks that have been set up as part of a public art trail on Tanjong Pagar by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) that will be launched in April.

"Portraits of Tanjong Pagar showcase the dramatic transformations of the district over the decades," said the museum.

[𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.] Get your trekking shoes ready... Posted by Singapore Art Museum on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

AsiaOne has contacted SAM for more information.

Several people in the TikTok clip's comments section said they were envious of these chickens living the good life.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Shay.mless

Since Shay.mless' video did not specify that these 'mini BTO flats' are public art installations, we wonder if these netizens actually think that public housing for chickens is for real.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Shay.mless

Free-roaming jungle fowls were seen wandering around the HDB estates near Everton Park, according to a Reddit video shared in March 2021.

While chickens from Sin Ming estate were moved to farms, perhaps the authorities can take this art piece as inspiration.

ALSO READ: Something to cluck about - elderly man's poultry shelter at Geylang given last-minute reprieve

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.