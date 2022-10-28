Something to cluck about: Elderly man's poultry shelter at Geylang given last-minute reprieve

This elderly man was at a loss after being told that his poultry "shelter" at the most random of location – a parking lot in Geylang – had to go.

But the 13 chickens and two ducks along Lorong 21 Geylang were given a last-minute reprieve on Thursday (Oct 27) – the 63-year-old retiree was told that there was no need to move his cage for the time being.

Earlier in the week, the man, surnamed Xue complained to several local media outlets that the operator of the parking lot wrote to him on Tuesday to request the removal of the cage within three days.

But speaking to 8world on Thursday, Xue said that the parking lot operator had since told him to "ignore the removal order", adding that the unexpected U-turn was a relief for him.

"That's the power of the media, and I'm here to thank you all on behalf of those chickens and ducks," the grateful man said.

While that poultry cage will stay for now, Xue shared that he has begun looking for other locations to relocate the chickens and ducks.

The man said: "I was contacted by a resident who lives in a private apartment and the rooftop is currently vacant.

"But I don't think it's appropriate as my intention is to educate adults and children who pass by the cage."

He also shared that since his poultry cage made headlines, more chicken owners living in HDB flats have approached him to take in their birds after receiving complaints from their respective neighbours.

The man's poultry cage has been a source of fascination since it was covered by local media outlets in the past week.

In a Shin Min Daily News report on Thursday (Oct 27), Xue told the Chinese daily that the cage was built by a "kind-hearted person" after wild chickens wandering in the area had increased in numbers.

Adding how he was responsible for feeding the ducks and chickens there since he lives nearby, Xue said: "I feed and change their water many times every morning and afternoon. They eat fresh ingredients, such as rice and vegetables.

"I cook them and then feed them, and raise chickens and ducks at my own expense every month. Occasionally, members of the public would sponsor [the food]."

The bird cage has also been a useful educational tool, Xue told 8world on Monday, adding that he would introduce the different breeds of chickens to children who happen to be in that area.

This is especially helpful, Xue pointed out, since people might not know what the ducklings and chickens look like, and the ones bought at the market would have already been processed.

Sending wild chickens to farms

It was reported earlier this week that in response to Sin Ming Court residents' complaints of wild chickens roaming their neighbourhood in recent years, measures were taken to reduce their population to about 50.

Other measures include sending 30 chickens to farms, launching a campaign to educate residents on the feeding them, as well as trimming the grass in areas near residences to dissuade the birds from nesting, the Straits Times reported on Monday (Oct 24).

In March, NParks had also set up a task force to look into the chicken population. It consists of representatives from Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society and the Sin Ming Court Residents Committee.

ALSO READ: Cock-a-doodle-don't: Sin Ming resident spends $7,000 on soundproof windows to block out roosters' crowing

chingshijie@asiaone.com