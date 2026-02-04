9,012 BTO and balance flats up for sale in Feburary, including Prime project in Bukit Merah

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Feb 4) launched 9,012 flats for sale, with about half of them being Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

A total of 4,692 BTO flats across six projects in Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines and Toa Payoh are available in the February BTO sales exercise, said HDB in a media release.

Another 4,320 balance flats have also been put up in the concurrent Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, with close to one in five SBF units completed.

This is up from the 3,000 units that HDB previously committed, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Among the BTO flats launched in this exercise are 1,052 Prime units under the popular Redhill Peaks project in the Bukit Merah area. The first half of the project was offered in the October 2025 sale exercise with another Prime project, Berlayar Residences, and together received 8,376 applications.

Redhill Peaks has a subsidy clawback of 12 per cent while the rate for the two Plus projects — Tampines Nova and Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh — is at six per cent.

A subsidy clawback means that owners selling their Plus or Prime flat after the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) have to pay HDB a percentage of the resale or valuation price, whichever is higher.

This corresponds to the extent of the additional subsidies provided for these flats, the board added.

The selling price of Redhill Peaks, excluding grants, begins at $215,000 for a two-room Flexi, $385,000 for a three-room flat and $563,000 for a four-room flat.

Three-room resale flats in Bukit Merah recently transacted at between $628,000 and $828,000, and four-room resale flats at between $915,000 and $1.13 million, according to HDB.

The Prime and Plus projects have a 10-year MOP.

The Plus project of Tampines Nova will offer 255 units of two-room Flexi and four-room flats, with a wait time of two years and eight months.

Kim Keat Crest comprises 1,151 units of two-room Flexi, three-room and four-room flats, as well as a rental block. The wait time will be three years and one month.

The remaining three projects are classed as Standard. They have no clawback and a five-year MOP.

Tampines Bliss will have the shortest waiting time of one year and eleven months. It comprises 284 units of three-room and four-room flats, with the selling price sans grants from $363,000 and $481,000 respectively.

At Sembawang Deck and Sembawang Voyage, prices (without grants) start at $150,000 for a two-room Flexi, $261,000 for a three-room flat, $304,000 for a four-room unit, and $439,000 for a five-room flat.

From this BTO sales exercises, first-timer families with children staying in public rental flats will be able to purchase a two-room Flexi or three-room Standard flat on a shorter lease, which will be more affordable.

Applications are open till Feb 11 and can be submitted online via the HDB Flat Portal.

HDB said that applicants who wish to improve their chances of securing a flat should monitor the application rates of the projects and consider applying to projects with lower application rates.

[[nid:729212]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com