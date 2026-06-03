Police, Case issue warning ahead of BTS concert ticket sales: 'Don't get taken advantage of'

Joining the ticket war for the upcoming BTS concerts in Singapore?

Remain vigilant against concert ticket scams, the police have warned.

In such cases, victims would come across offers for the sale of concert tickets on messaging or social media platforms such as Telegram, Xiaohongshu, X, Carousell and Facebook, the police said in a press release on Tuesday (June 2).

Scammers would provide screenshots or videos of fake tickets or receipts to convince victims of the authenticity of the tickets, and then rush the victim into paying under the pretext that the offer was time-sensitive and/or limited in quantity.

When victims claimed that they did not receive their concert tickets, the scammers would say that they did not receive the initial payment and request for additional payment.

Victims would realise that they had been scammed when the tickets were not delivered or when the seller became uncontactable.

Fans are advised to buy concert tickets only from authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster, which states clearly in its terms and conditions that tickets cannot be transferred or resold.

Facebook Marketplace and TikTok also do not support the sales of concert tickets and have been instructed to remove resale ticket listings for the upcoming BTS concert, said the police.

Carousell has also been requested by the police to remove resale ticket listings, in view of previous instances of concert ticket scams.

Singapore's consumer watchdog has also urged fans to be cautious when purchasing BTS concert tickets.

Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), reminded eager fans to "not get taken advantage of" in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Resold tickets may be voided, and holders of such tickets also face the possibility of being turned away.

Case and the Consumer Protection Review Panel are committed to working with industry stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection and improve safeguards against ticket scams, he added.

The public can also call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 for more information, or contact CASE at 6277 5100 for assistance.

BTS will play four nights at Singapore's national stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their Arirang world tour.

They were last here as a septet in 2019.

Ticket presales start June 3, and general ticket sales will be held on June 5 via Ticketmaster.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com