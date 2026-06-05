'Super nerve-wracking': Employer helps maid secure VIP ticket for BTS concert

After a "stressful" scramble for tickets, a domestic helper who sought an advance salary from her employer has succeeded in securing seats to K-pop supergroup BTS' upcoming concert in Singapore.

A week ago, Nant Lah Sann Hie (Mo), a 26-year-old helper from Myanmar had given a handwritten letter to her employer, Yvonne Lareina Lee, with the polite request.

Lee, a 45-year-old livestreamer and business owner, told AsiaOne they secured a VIP ticket on Wednesday (June 3) for the septet's Dec 20 Singapore show through a help-to-buy service.

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Tickets are priced from $148 to $388, and the first pre-sale — reserved for fans, known as Army, who signed up for the Army Membership Presale on Weverse — started at noon on June 3.

Lee described the ticketing process as "super nerve-wracking" as they "knew demand would be extremely high and that securing tickets would not be easy".

Despite having enlisted a help-to-buy service in hopes of securing the ticket, Lee added that they still logged onto Ticketmaster to increase their chances.

The service charges an additional $800 on top of the ticket price, which would bring the total to about $1,200. However, Lee shared that a person who helps run the ticketing service had reached out to her and offered to waive the additional charges.

They paid $408 in total — $388 for the ticket plus a $20 booking fee.

Lee said that Mo was "shocked, emotional and overwhelmed" when she received the news.

"I think it took quite some time before she fully believed it was real. As someone who absolutely loves BTS, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for her."

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, Lee excitedly shares the news with her helper, who comes running down the stairs in joy and the two share a warm embrace.

"Thank you for turning what seemed like an impossible dream into a reality for Mo," she captioned. "Mo is still in disbelief. And honestly, so am I."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com