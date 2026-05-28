'She writes me surprise notes': Employer who offered to pay $1,200 for maid's BTS concert ticket shares their special bond

What started with simple surprise notes and welcome-home banners has grown into a close, family-like bond between an employer and her domestic helper.

Yvonne Lareina Lee, a 45-year-old livestreamer and business owner, told AsiaOne that her helper, 26-year-old Nant Lah Sann Hie (Mo) from Myanmar, has been with the family for three and a half years.

"She writes me surprise notes all the time and whenever I go away for a long time for business overseas, she'll welcome me back with banners she made at home," recalled Lee.

Mo had once described Lee as a "very important person" in her life, Lee recalled, adding that Mo often confides in her and that they have "been through ups and downs" together.

"Besides her own family in Myanmar, we are like her Singapore family. She will ask me for advice when making important decisions," she said.

Lee also has two children, aged six and 14, who are well-loved by Mo and described their relationship as a close, family-like bond. She added that they have never missed celebrating her birthday and that Mo often spends part of her salary on the family.

So when the 26-year-old handed in a handwritten request for a salary advance to buy BTS concert tickets, Lee had no hesitation saying yes and helping her fulfil her dream.

She even found it amusing and shared a photo of it on Facebook on Monday (May 25), captioned: "My helper is dead serious. How can I not help her… I want to make her dream come true."

In the letter, Mo wrote that she "truly wished to attend" the upcoming BTS concert in Singapore and asked if she could receive about two months' salary in advance to buy the tickets.

Lee added that Mo has been a longtime BTS fan and described the concert as "something she has dreamed of experiencing for a very long time".

"It reminded me that everyone has dreams or experiences they hope to fulfil at least once in their lives," said Lee, who was very touched by the letter as it showed how much it meant to her.

Family plans to help with ticketing

Hoping to get an up-close experience at the concert, Mo is hoping to secure VIP seats which cost about $388 each.

Lee shared that the family plans to help her queue for the tickets when sales open in early June and have found a help-to-buy service in hopes of securing the ticket.

The service charges an additional $800 on top of the ticket price, bringing the total to about $1,200. She added that a person who helps run the ticketing service later reached out to her and offered to waive the additional charges.

Lee said some netizens had raised concerns about scams and scalpers amid high resale prices, but reassured that if anything unfortunate were to happen, she would "never let her (Mo) bear the loss alone because I was the one trying to help her fulfil this dream in the first place".

K-pop supergroup BTS will be in Singapore with their long-awaited BTS World Tour, performing for four days — Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. This is the first time in seven years that they are returning here as a group.

Fans can sign up for the Army membership presale on Weverse from May 22 and subsequently buy their tickets first on June 3. The Live Nation presale is on June 4 and general ticket sales on June 5 via Ticketmaster.

Netizens cheer on ticketing dream

One netizen joked: "I think I need to write also to my madam if she could allow me,"

Another netizen shared a similar experience involving concert tickets, writing: "I hope you can make her dream come true. For J-Hope's concert, someone from Hong Kong gave us two tickets and we gave them to one Indonesian and one Filipino helper and they were so happy!"

"Find some VIP or influencer to help you purchase the ticket. It might be easier. Hoping you get the tickets and fulfil your helper’s wish," suggested a netizen.

[[nid:734619]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com