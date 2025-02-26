Budget 2025 debate: Vouchers help for a while, but not for long, says Pritam

The various vouchers to be disbursed as part of Budget 2025 will help Singaporeans for a while, but not in the long term, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Kicking off the Budget debate in Parliament, the Workers' Party chief noted that the worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers disbursed has increased from $100 in 2021 to $800 in 2025.

"Cost increases have hurt people from across all segments of society," he said.

"Beyond the $800 CDC vouchers and $800 SG60 vouchers, more than a few political watchers noticed PAP MPs thumping their armrests in unison when the Finance Minister announced that climate vouchers worth $400 dollars were being extended to private household dwellers too — a relatively small and generally more well-off segment comprising about 15% of our population.

"Reflecting on the cost-of-living crisis, this enthusiastic gesture was both ironic and telling."

Singh also referred to the reported growth of Singapore's economy and rise in median incomes amid easing inflation — but said the lived reality of Singaporeans "does not correspond with the bright summary revealed by these figures".

"Concerns over jobs, prices, housing costs and opportunities continue for many Singaporeans and their households," he said.

"The numerous vouchers will give us help for a little while, but not for long. After all, no GST offset package lasts forever."

Touching on the planned recruitment of auxiliary police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel from overseas, Singh said it is "inevitable" that more of such basic manpower needs will head in a similar direction.

He said he was concerned about how this may lead to Singaporeans facing competition from foreigners applying for some of such jobs traditionally taken on by citizens.

"Integration and a sense of rootedness will continue to be a major issue in Singapore in the years to come, and no amount of vouchers can help people feel rooted to Singapore," he stated.

"This issue continues to be a soft underbelly of our society, with fault lines that can be easily exploited.

"Government policy leaves much to be desired, for example, with democratically-elected opposition MPs being kept away from new citizens during their citizenship ceremonies by design, ostensibly for political expediency and advantage."

On how the increase in the cost of basic goods in Singapore has led to locals travelling to Malaysia for purchasing goods and services, Singh called for measures to be reviewed so as to better support local businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises.

This can be done by allowing a portion of SG60 vouchers to be used at all small businesses and shopping malls, he suggested.

All Singaporeans aged 21 and above will receive $600 in SG60 vouchers, while seniors aged 60 and above will get $800. They can be used at hawkers and businesses which accept CDC vouchers.

"Apart from helping SMEs, this will enlarge choices for Singaporeans," he said.

In his speech, Singh also questioned the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 9 per cent in 2024 from 8 per cent in 2023, in view of the Government's "exceedingly healthy" fiscal position.

"Even as imported inflation contributes to price rises locally, there was no need for the PAP Government to add fuel to the fire and fan the flames of inflations further with the GST hike.

"Even if the decision was made to raise it in 2023, there was ample policy space to delay the second increase in 2024 when the country was in the thick of inflation."

He added: "The government has shown poor fiscal marksmanship in trying to match Singapore's expenditure needs with revenue."

"If this continues, it will be difficult to support future tax increases, or even accept policy moves meant to equalise the costs of owning a car such as by introducing new taxes or charges on EV car drivers announced in this Budget."

Wrapping up his speech, Singh said the Workers' Party supports the Budget.

