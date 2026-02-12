Budget 2026 to include more support measures for workers: PM Wong

Singaporeans are concerned about job security amid rapid technological change and an increasingly uncertain global environment, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in a video on Wednesday (Feb 11).

This is despite Singapore's strong economic and labour market performance last year, he noted. Full-year growth for 2025 came in at 5.0 per cent, with the growth forecast for 2026 recently upgraded to between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

In response to these concerns, the Government will step up support to help them navigate the challenges, with further measures to be unveiled at Budget 2026, said PM Wong.

"The Government will do more to support Singaporeans in navigating these changes, and that includes helping you manage job transitions, equipping you with relevant skills to stay competitive, and ensuring that all Singaporeans are able to secure good jobs with rising incomes," he said.

In the video posted on YouTube, PM Wong met two workers who shared about their workplace experiences and offered suggestions on how Singapore's support system for workers could be improved.

Parliament will sit at 1.30pm on Feb 12 with PM Wong delivering the 2026 Budget statement at 3.30pm.

Members of the public can watch the livestream on AsiaOne's Budget 2026 microsite.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxRizljbSgA[/embed]

