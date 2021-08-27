Bukit Batok gardeners’ appeal persuades authorities to allow rooftop garden at multi-storey carpark to stay

Gardeners from Goodview Gardens at Bukit Batok West can now rejoice.

Efforts to allow community gardening to continue at Block 395A multi-storey carpark's rooftop did not fall on deaf ears.

On Aug 23, the Housing Development Board (HDB) stuck a notice on a pole at the carpark, requesting for the area to be cleared by Sept 12 – the garden has accumulated over 2,000 plants in the last 17 years.

"The agencies were convinced of the benefits that a community garden would bring to Goodview Gardens residents, and have agreed to the idea," Low Yen Ling, MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC (Bukit Gombak), said in a Facebook post on Aug 26.

This decision came after a meeting between the MP and agencies which included HDB, NParks, and Chua Chu Kang Town Council.

In her post, Low said that measures on keeping the garden free of mosquito breeding sites would need to be a top priority.

"I hope this news will encourage Goodview Gardens residents to play their part in co-creating the green space they have hoped for, and also ensuring the garden is beautiful, clean, and dengue-free, and that it will serve the interests of the Goodview Gardens community well," Low added.

In the comments section, netizens were largely appreciative of Low, with many complimenting her for the swift action and positive outcome.

One netizen explained in great detail how the space is so much more than a carpark rooftop to many residents living in the vicinity.

Residents have turned the space into a hub where they can interact and bond over numerous communal activities.

