Bukit Panjang LRT outage: Fault linked to newly installed power system, says SMRT

The power fault which crippled services across the Bukit Panjang LRT line twice in July have been linked to a newly installed power distribution system, said rail operator SMRT.

The first incident on July 3 saw no service at all stations on the LRT line for about three hours. In the second incident on Saturday (July 19), the disruption lasted for about two hours.

SMRT said in a statement on Facebook that on-site investigations conducted on Saturday evening, after services were restored, indicated that the latest power fault was similar to the July 3 incident.

On Saturday afternoon, a fault in the power distribution system halted train services across the line.

Both incidents are linked to the newly installed Power SCADA system, which remotely monitors and controls power distribution across the Bukit Panjang LRT network.

The system is part of the ongoing Power Renewal Project by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), and is currently still under the warranty period for any defects, said SMRT.

The public transport operator added that LTA is conducting a thorough investigation, including a full design review by the original equipment manufacturer contractor Schneider Electric, to strengthen network stability and prevent further recurrence.

"A key focus is ensuring that the traction power supply remains stable, especially while the system is still being commissioned," it elaborated.

The Bukit Panjang LRT Power Renewal Project is targeted to be completed by end-2026.

"We thank all affected commuters for their patience and understanding during the disruption. SMRT remains fully committed to keeping BPLRT services running safely while renewal works continue," it said.

