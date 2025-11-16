Bukit Panjang LRT renewal makes significant progress, on track for completion by end-2026

The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) renewal programme which started in 2018, nearly two decades after the train line entered revenue service in 1999, is on track for completion by end-2026, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sunday (Nov 16).

"The Bukit Panjang LRT system has been undergoing renewal works for the past few years. We've made significant progress. About 88 per cent of the renewal programme is completed," LTA said.

The transport regulator added that work on two of four renewal projects — light rail vehicle replacement and upgrading, and implementation of a new communications-based train control signalling system — was completed in October and November.

In an update in July, rail operator SMRT said that the new signalling system is similar to the one used on MRT lines and allows "better control of train speeds" so that commuters can "enjoy smoother and more reliable rides".

All 19 new third-generation light rail vehicles (LRVs) and 13 upgraded second-generation LRVs have also been deployed for service.

17km of power rail, 45m a night

The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines. Across the two service loops, the power rail spans about 17km long.

The power rail is a specialised track that delivers electrical power to the LRT trains on the 8km-long BPLRT line.

AsiaOne was among the media invited to witness the ongoing power rail replacement at Bangkit LRT station after the last train for service B, towards Bukit Panjang, left at about 11.40pm on Friday (Nov 14).

We were joined by SMRT's branch manager for BPLRT maintenance, Soon Ren Jun, who has been involved in the ongoing renewal programme for about 1 1/2 years.

At about 12.30am, workers were seen putting up protective cladding along the staircases leading into the station and onto the platform.

Meanwhile, LTA, SMRT and Alstom engineers were seen inspecting various components of the power rail before workers later brought them to the platform.

According to LTA, the power rail comprises five aluminium rods fitted together in parallel and they work together to supply electricity to the LRVs.

Soon explained: "The project team has to manually assemble (the five rods) and replace multiple 9m-long power rail sections, spending about three hours every night to replace about 45m of power rail."

To reduce noise, a noise enclosure was seen erected around the area. In addition, LTA said stud welding, in lieu of thermal welding is used to secure the new power rails.

Work targeted to complete by end-2026: LTA

With 45m of power rail to be replaced every night, LTA said BPLRT's renewal programme is about 88 per cent complete.

"We are now in the final phase of the renewal works, which includes power rail replacement and operations control centre (OCC) upgrades. These works are targeted to complete by end-2026.

"Ensuring reliability is an ongoing process and we are committed to continuously improving the system for our commuters," said LTA's principal project manager Ganeshan Theveindran.

Once the upgrades to the OCC — which operates 24/7 to coordinate maintenance activities and manage daily operations — are completed, operations will move from an interim site to the upgraded OCC in "one continuous phase" to ensure operational integrity.

[[nid:720797]]

editor@asiaone.com