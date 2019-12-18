Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

After two years and two court orders, a man in Bukit Panjang says he is still being plagued by noise from his neighbours living in the unit below — and it shows no signs of stopping.

Daniel See, 29, who left his job in June in order to spend more time collecting evidence against his neighbours, has now applied for an Exclusion Order to evict his neighbours from their flat, according to a Straits Times report.

But his neighbours, identified only as the Lius, denied See's allegations in an interview with Shin Min Daily News and said that that they will file an appeal if they are ordered to evict.

The case will be heard this month by the Community Dispute Resolution Tribunal (CDRT), which deals with cases involving an "interference with enjoyment or use of place of residence" by a "neighbour".

The CDRT is meant to be a last resort to resolve neighbourly disputes after methods such as speaking to the neighbour directly, speaking to grassroots leaders and community mediation have proven unsuccessful.

After hearing each case, the tribunal may choose to make certain orders such as asking a neighbour to apologise or pay damages.

ALSO READ: Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years

The CDRT, which was convened in Oct 2015, has not made any Exclusion Orders to date. While two applications for an Exclusion Order were received in 2018, the tribunal declined to make the order for both cases.

Both the Sees and the Lius had been neighbours for 30 years without any conflict. But in Nov 2017, things changed.

See had called the police after seeing a woman, one of the Lius, hitting a staircase railing with a metal rod.

The Lius, who live on the eighth floor, then began to create excessive noise in retaliation, See said.