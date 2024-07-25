Bukit Panjang resident gets $1,000 fine for insisting on placing bicycle, drying laundry along common corridor

Despite being issued a court order prohibiting him from placing his bicycle along the common corridor, a Bukit Panjang resident returned to his old ways two years later.

Guo Fangyuan (transliteration), 67, was fined $1,000 on Wednesday (July 24) for breaching a special direction under the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The retiree living at Block 626 Senja Road has been involved in a long-standing dispute with a couple who moved into the unit next to his flat at the end of 2018.

Guo's neighbours were displeased with him placing his potted plants, bicycle and joss burner along the common corridor.

The couple made at least 10 reports about the issue to the town council and subsequently filed a neighbour dispute claim against the man to the CDRT in July 2019. The CDRT hears cases involving neighbour disputes and should be a last resort after other means of resolving the dispute fail.

The following month, Guo was issued a special direction requiring him to comply with the order by the court to burn joss paper at a designated place and stop placing his bicycle along the common corridor.

According to a 2019 report by Lianhe Wanbao, he was summoned to the CDRT again in December that year for placing his joss burner at the staircase.

Between November 2021 and February 2022, however, Guo breached the special direction by parking his bicycle and hanging up his laundry to dry along the corridor, reported Shin Min.

During the court hearing, the prosecution asked for a fine of between $1,000 and $2,000 for the elderly man, considering that his neighbours had not suffered any losses.

Failure to comply with a special direction without reasonable excuse is a criminal offence which carries a fine of up to $5,000, or a jail term of up to 3 months, or both.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the common corridor in HDB estates must have a clear passage at least 1.2metres wide, so that escape routes are not obstructed.

