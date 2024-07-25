Bukit Timah resident voices concern over neighbours' banana trees after monkeys spotted in estate

When it comes to safety at home, this resident believes there's no space for monkeying around.

A Bukit Timah resident has expressed worry over his neighbours' banana trees after monkeys were spotted in their estate, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (July 23).

A resident surnamed Ye, who stays around Watten Heights, told the Chinese publication that he recently spotted a troop of monkeys near his home and was concerned that the newly-planted trees would attract more.

"I saw four monkeys outside my neighbour's home a few days ago, climbing on the rafters," he said.

"Considering how there are so many banana trees nearby, I was worried that they were here on a 'reconnaissance mission' and would bring more monkeys along."

He further explained that as his brother is unable to move while recuperating from a stroke, he worried that the latter would get hurt if a monkey were to enter the house.

"Ever since I saw the monkeys, I made sure my doors and windows are shut for fear that they might come in," Ye said.

Additionally, Ye pointed out that there is a children's playground as well as a childcare centre nearby, and the monkeys could pose a danger to children.

"There are only a few monkeys around right now, so we should deal with them as soon as possible.

"The situation will be worse if a large group of monkeys come," he said.

A domestic worker in the area also confirmed with Shin Min that she once saw a monkey outside the upper floor of her employer's home but it never entered the house and left quickly after being spotted.

No monkeys seen in a decade

It's not just bananas that are being grown in the area, however.

According to a Shin Min reporter who visited the estate, residents have also grown jackfruit and longan trees, among other fruit-bearing trees.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, a female resident who planted several banana trees said: "Many households here have been planting these trees for many years, and we've never seen any monkeys.

"If [the trees] really do have an impact, I believe the government will send someone to inform us of it, and we'll also be willing to remove the trees outside our homes."

She also told Shin Min that she has been living in the area for over 10 years now.

Fruit trees symbolic of harmonious relationship, resident says

Two other residents whom Shin Min spoke to also stated that they'd yet to spot any monkeys in the estate.

Justin, a 39-year-old dentist who moved into the estate six months ago expressed doubt that monkeys will pose an issue, while another resident, Tang Yinglun (transliteration), told Shin Min that he has lived in the estate for 10 years without encountering any monkeys.

However, the 45-year-old medical professional still hopes that his neighbours will consider removing the fruit-bearing trees.

"I worry for the safety of my children," he said.

Retiree Chen Rongxin (transliteration) said in an interview with Shin Min that some of the fruit trees were planted over 10 years ago and are symbolic of the harmonious relationship between neighbours.

The 65-year-old said: "My mother has been planting banana trees for more than 10 years. She wanted to plant banana trees because neighbours here will give the fruits to one another, and banana trees are easier to take care of."

To date, Chen's 90-year-old mother has planted 14 banana trees outside their home.

Punggol's pilfering monkeys

Bukit Timah isn't the only region affected by a primate invasion - Punggol has also seen a surge in the number of these furry fiends.

Over 10 monkeys were seen at Blocks 422B and 423B along Northshore Drive, according to a report by 8world in March.

"There were more than 10 of them jumping from the balcony on the fourth and fifth floor. They jumped to the second-floor platform and hanged around there and the lawn below for about an hour," a Punggol resident surnamed Chen said.

Although Chen herself did not see any monkeys entering homes, some residents in their shared online chat group have, she added.

"We are afraid that the monkeys will bite people or steal other people's food. We will try our best to ask children not to eat or drink while walking."

ALSO READ: Caught on camera: Monkey scales 6 storeys for snack raid in Bukit Timah

khooyihang@asiaone.com